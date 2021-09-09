NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Frank X. Leonard Sells 540 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $135.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,719.26 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

