Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $685 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Novanta stock opened at $151.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

