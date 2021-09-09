Notis McConarty Edward Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up about 1.2% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

