Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 830 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,510,000 after buying an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after buying an additional 1,452,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after buying an additional 991,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Shares of CNI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,369. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

