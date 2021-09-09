Notis McConarty Edward Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

CARR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 17,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

