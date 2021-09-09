North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $129.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the lowest is $126.40 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $524.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. 21,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,192. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $419.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in North American Construction Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

