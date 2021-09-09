Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $245.89

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $245.89 and last traded at $244.30, with a volume of 925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.93.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

