Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 520 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 490.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 490,630 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,550 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.