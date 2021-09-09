Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

PCTY stock opened at $268.79 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $135.10 and a 52 week high of $275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

