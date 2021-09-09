Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDM. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

