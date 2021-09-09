Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXP opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

