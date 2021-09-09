Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,359,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SVC opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

