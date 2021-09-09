Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 900 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $21.00.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

