Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 17,500 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

