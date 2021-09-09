Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.