Nokia’s (NOK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

