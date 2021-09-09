Nokia’s (NOK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.32.
Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
