Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.