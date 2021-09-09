Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,370 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

