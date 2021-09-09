Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 22,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Celsius worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Celsius by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Celsius by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celsius by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celsius by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Celsius by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

CELH stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 625.71 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $88.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.