Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 20,200 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Shares of SMAR opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $166,469,356.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

