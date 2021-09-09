Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 1,907 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 112,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 125,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,268,527. The company has a market cap of $447.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.07. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

