Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $918,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. SBA Communications comprises approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,479. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.58 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

