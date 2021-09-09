Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires 279 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 82.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $1,648,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock worth $1,799,547. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.22. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,961. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.10 and its 200-day moving average is $196.92. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

