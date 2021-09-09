Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $747,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,818 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

