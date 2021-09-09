Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

