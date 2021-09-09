Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 149.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 38.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Hess stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.18 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

