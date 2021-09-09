Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $63.70 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.