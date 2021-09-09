NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,997,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.8% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in NIKE were worth $617,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $5.03 on Thursday, hitting $165.74. 189,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $145.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

