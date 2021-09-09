NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. NICE reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $6.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.96. The company had a trading volume of 301,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,597. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 52 week low of $209.26 and a 52 week high of $302.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.70 and its 200 day moving average is $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth $202,055,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $119,884,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $88,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

