NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.45.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 437,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

