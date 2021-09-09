NFTX Price Hits $154.13 on Top Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for approximately $154.13 or 0.00330487 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $72.50 million and $2.13 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044292 BTC.

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

