NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.51 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $242,994.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00060338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00133733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00168141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00193647 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,126,904,180 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,672,070 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.