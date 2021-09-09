NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NEXI opened at $14.30 on Thursday. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $323.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth about $5,612,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

