Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

NEXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

