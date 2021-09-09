Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $11,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,896,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,347,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

