New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,379 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.