New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 19,469 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,532 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,469 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. ADT’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

