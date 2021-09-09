New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of American Assets Trust worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,030 shares of company stock worth $2,365,650. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.