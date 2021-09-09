New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAI opened at $215.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $217.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

