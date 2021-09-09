New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $12.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 240,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,719. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,810 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.