New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 4,415,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601,451. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

