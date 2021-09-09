New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.