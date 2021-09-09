NetApp (NTAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP):

9/9/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $100.00 to $107.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – NetApp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – NetApp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Fox-Davies Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.34. 25,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in NetApp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

