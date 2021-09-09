Navellier & Associates Inc Takes Position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned approximately 0.32% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.74. EuroDry Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. On average, analysts predict that EuroDry Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EDRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About EuroDry

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

