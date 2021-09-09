Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $201,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

