Navellier & Associates Inc Has $210,000 Position in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 30.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in O2Micro International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 678.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OIIM opened at $7.11 on Thursday. O2Micro International Limited has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $202.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. Analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

