National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NHI opened at $60.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

