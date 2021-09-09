National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 935 ($12.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 943 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).

On Wednesday, July 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.92 ($195.87).

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 948.10 ($12.39) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 939.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 910.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,039 ($13.57).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.