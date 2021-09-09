National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.