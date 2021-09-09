National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,290,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,506 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 249,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 621.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.